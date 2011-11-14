Assassin's Creed Revelations "previously" trailer fills in the gaps

[VAMS id="UTZk83UCJ472E"]

We've got a new Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer! This one does a cracking job of filling in the plot leading up to the beginning of Revelations without clogging up your brain with miscellaneous info. It makes it all sound a bit Quantum Leap actually, albeit with less catchy music.

But sadly our review won't be uploaded for a while. You might have spotted a few console reviews of Revelations hitting but we only just received the PC build of Revelations this morning. And we're not that quick. We'll have more on Assassin's Creed Revelations soon.