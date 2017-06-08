Assassin's Creed: Origins info confirmed by leaked Target preorder card

One of the worst-kept secrets in videogames right now is that the next Assassin's Creed will be called Origins, will take place in ancient Egypt, and will be released sometime this year. We've got a whole roundup post about it right here, in fact. But in case you needed more convincing, an image of a preorder card that leaked out of Target and landed on Imgur makes it all very clear.

The card confirms both the title and the Egyptian setting, and also reveals the preorder bonus (from Target, at least) as a mission entitled Secrets of the First Pyramids. A season pass will be offered, which comes as absolutely no surprise at all, and included with a "Gold Edition" of the game that also comes with a "Deluxe Pack", whatever that is, and what I'm sure will be a very nice Steelbook case. And the fact that the card exists right now pretty obviously points toward a release sometime before the end of the year.

It's not exactly a revelation, then, since it's really just another nail in the foot of what we already know. And the full facts will presumably all be revealed very soon anyway: Ubisoft's E3 press conference, which I'm pretty sure will make some mention of the new Assassin's Creed—and which we will be covering live—will take place at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on June 12.