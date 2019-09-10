Assassin's Creed Odyssey's educational Discovery Tour is out today

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is almost a year old, but Ubisoft is still cranking out significant free updates. Earlier in the month, the final quest in the Lost Tales of Greece series was added to the game, reuniting you with the extremely chatty Socrates, and today you can start soaking up the history of the ancient world by jumping into one of the new Discovery Tours.

One of the things I miss from the older Assassin's Creeds are the historical asides. Whenever you came across an interesting building, you'd be able to do a bit of light reading on its historical importance. That's been done away with, unfortunately, so while Odyssey is still full of locations rich in history, you need to discover it all for yourself. But now you can take a Discovery Tour.

There are five different tours and tour guides, including your old mate Herodotus, covering the themes of philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war and myths. Once you finish the tours, you'll be quizzed, so pay attention. Completing objectives will also net you rewards like new avatars and mounts.

While Odyssey is by far the most fantastical of all the Assassin's Creeds, it's still the product of loads of historical research. For the Discovery Tour, Ubisoft has also teamed up with a variety of historians and classicists to make sure they're not spouting nonsense.

The Discovery Tour is available for free to all players today, but you can also get a standalone version on Uplay for $20.