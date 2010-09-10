Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood PC release delayed

The PC date for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood has been delayed until some mysterious time interval known as "Q1 2011", which might be crazy banker talk for "early next year". The console release date is fine. There's this stomach flu going around, see, and it only affects PC code.

Ubisoft Montreal's community developer Gabriel Graziani is maintaining that they "have yet to announce a release date for PC." That release date they already announced? You thought that was for PC too, but that's just ridiculous. Only a foolish fool would assume that the PC release would be the same as the console release, right?

At the very least, it'll give them more time to hum and haw over ditching their famously draconian DRM - they've already caved and stripped it from RUSE . Alright, so Brotherhood is a multiplayer game and most of you will be playing it online anyway, but sometimes you just want to LAN it up, you know? Sometimes your internet goes down for a week and you want to mess around in singleplayer. Sometimes you just want a screenshot, or to show your mate what your new card can do, and can't be arsed starting up the router. Maybe you live in a house with one internet cable. Maybe Ubisoft's servers have got a nasty case of the barbarian cyber-hordes.

Another few months of reading angry forum threads full of potential PC customers might just tip the scales in our favour.