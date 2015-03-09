Ashes of the Singularity video and screens feature thousands of bots

Behold! Fresh footage and screenshots of Stardock's Superme Commander style RTS, Ashes of the Singularity. The footage below is an off-screen AMD affair promoting their Mantle graphics API, but coincidentally offers us our first look at Ashes' massive battles. They're powered by the 64-bit Nitrous engine responsible for this impressive tech demo we saw last year.

Oxide and partners Stardock haven't revealed many specifics about the game yet, beyond the fact that armies are made up of robots commanded by the uploaded spirits of human beings, but there is a pricey founder's program to buy into, if you're really keen to test the game early.

The footage is running at 4K resolution, which Stardock CEO Wardell claims is "not even a possibility" without DirectX 12. it's due out "next year-ish".