Armello's new Dragon Clan Update adds four characters and a new quest system

(Image credit: League of Geeks)

Armello, the grimdark digital board game starring very cute animals and very mean kings, is getting a major new update today ushering in four new characters, an all-new quest system, and more. Dubbed the Dragon Clan Update, it marks the arrival of reptilian heroes in the game, which the community has reportedly demanded for a while now.

The four new characters form the nominal Dragon Clan, which comprises "prophetic Komodo dragon" Volodar; self-healing turtle Aginya; an anti-mage iguana by the name of Oxana, and an "illusionist gecko" known as Nazar. That's them pictured above. They're pretty cute.

There's also six new signets: if you're unfamiliar with the game, these are specialisation buffs selected at the beginning of a match. These signets include Sulfur, Basalt, Axinite, Cinnabar, Tremolite and Serpentine. They join a new Ruin amulet, as well as an in-game Dragon Clan novella. The update costs $9.99 USD / £6.99 / €9.99 / AU$9.99, and is available on Steam now.

Check out the launch trailer below. Chris played Armello upon its initial 2015 launch, writing that "strategy and cards aren't usually (or ever) my thing, but I'm having a really good time." High praise indeed.