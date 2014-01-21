Arma 3's second campaign episode is out now

A second hot chunk of military digicode should now be running through your interpipes. No, not the file the Pentagon uploaded the other week, which... What's that? You mean you weren't aware of the Pentagon's secret plan? Oh well, never mind. It'll not spoil the surprise. And anyway, I'm talking about Arma 3's second campaign episode, which has now been released as a free download to owners of the game.

That brief and inconsequential teaser aside, a press release issued by Bohemia provides some details of this second episode.

"In the new episode, titled 'Adapt', players take on the role of Ben Kerry, a soldier trapped on the island of Altis following a Mediterranean flashpoint.

"While the first part of the campaign introduced players to Arma 3's basic infantry combat and story, episode two opens up the military sandbox further, challenging players to adopt guerrilla tactics in the face of against a stronger, better-equipped enemy."

The download will be provided as an automagic update through the Steam client.

The first episode, Survive, was released last October . The third, called Win, is due out in March. Although admittedly that's after the Pentagon activate... well, you'll see.