Arma 3 video gives a glimpse of new animation system, lighting

http://youtu.be/DXIoEUq8YE8

It's a weird gaming world we're living in when I can get excited about seeing men walk. But animation has always been a rough aspect of Arma—in pursuit of massive-scale military simulation, Bohemia Interactive made a game with limited gestures, no ragdoll, and some awkward one-size-fits-all movements.

To reassure PC gamers that they're on it, Bohemia just published a blog update that included this video, along with a chat with their "men of motion." Within the update, Bohemia says that it's working on reload animations that are tailored to the weapon you're holding, proper eye and facial modeling, and finger animations, which'll hopefully solve the silly, rigid look of a man driving a car in Arma without moving his hands.