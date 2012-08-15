Arma 3 screenshots show massive artillery and soldier training

Look at that military man, there, with his meticulously detailed gun and authentic modern combat helmet. He's ready to shoot that tree the moment it makes any sudden moves. Evan went hands-on with Arma 3 at E3, and noted the scale and detail in the environments as one of the most apparent visual leaps between Arma 2 and the sequel. The latest Arma 3 screenshots from Gamescom give us a closer look at the men who'll be doing the fighting, and offers a glimpse at some menacing artillery pieces to boot.