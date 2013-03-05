Arma 3 video: see Arma 3 with every video setting turned up

Arma 3 is deserving of your cat calls. It's a sexy game—maybe not in the same way that say, Crysis 3 is—but its scale, sandbox, and authentic terrain are more than worthy of your hardware. To see what Arma 3 is capable of, I put the alpha build of the game ( which you can now pay to access ) on the best rig we currently have lying around and captured a bunch of footage.

We'll have another, less sober video of Arma 3 coming tomorrow. In the meantime, here's my expanded thoughts on the Arma 3 alpha .