Arma 2: Free is free to download and play right now

One of the biggest surprise announcements of E3 this year was that Arma 2 would be going free to play . Just a few weeks after that announcement, Arma 2 is now free to play. You can grab the 960MB download right here . Thanks to RPS for the heads up.

The free version will let you play the full game, including multiplayer, but locks off the highest graphics settings and cuts out mod support and the single player campaigns. Full map editing tools are present in the free version. If you've always been tempted to try a hyper-realistic war sim, this is one you have to try. We'll see you on the battlefield.