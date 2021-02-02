Prepare to have a blast with Fuse's abilities in Apex Legends

What are Apex Legends' Fuse's abilities? Walter 'Fuse' Fitzroy is an explosives enthusiast with an appetite for destruction. Unsurprisingly, he's a confident chap who loves getting into scraps, and he sounds like he's ready to show off his skills in the Apex Games.

Alongside a new weapon, gold magazines, and huge changes to Kings Canyon, there's lots to try in Apex's upcoming season of mayhem. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to bring the boom to Kings Canyon as Fuse releases alongside Apex Legends Season 8 today. Here's a quick primer on Apex Legends' Fuse's abilities.

Apex Legends Fuse abilities: What can the Salvo cage fighter do?

Passive

Grenadier: Stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately.

It's always best to stock up on grenades before chasing after an enemy squad, but unless you have a purple backpack, it's tricky to find room for them in your inventory along with your ammo and healing items. Fuse's ability to stack an extra grenade per slot makes it much easier to carry grenades.

Respawn is clearly encouraging us to use more ordnance in our engagements with other squads, as Fuse can throw grenades farther, faster, and more accurately. These will be launched from his mechanical arm, which can catapult grenades from impressive distances. I'm hoping this means that I can land more sticky Arc Stars on retreating foes.

Tactical

Knuckle Cluster: Launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact.

Fuse's tactical sounds powerful as it doesn't have a single-use effect like we've seen with Horizon's gravity lift, or Wraith's phase walk. This ability also uses his mechanical arm, and it releases a cluster bomb that sends out multiple concussion mines. In the trailer, we can see the knuckle cluster tag an enemy Bloodhound before exploding to knock them down. This sounds like a deadly counter to teams that like to stick close together in combat.

Ultimate

The Motherlode: Launch a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames.

Apex is no stranger to bringing out the big guns, and Rampart's minigun Sheila looks as though it's about to meet its match. Fuse's ultimate sees him call upon 'Wally', a heavy cannon that launches a deadly shell. This shell explodes while airborne, raining down fire on unlucky players underneath to create a ring of flames.

Being able to trap opponents and herd them together gives Fuse a huge advantage. There's also room to use other legends' abilities, such as Octane's launchpad. Combining these powers will allow you to attack from the air, before safely bouncing you into the fiery circle.