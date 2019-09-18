You can finally meet Apex Legends' Crypto in-game

Respawn started teasing Apex Legends' mysterious hacker, Crypto, all the way back in June, and while the developer remains tight-lipped when it comes to the new character, the latest tease suggests the build up to his reveal may soon reach its climax. He's finally in-game.
Apex Legends players have been finding Crypto in Singh Labs, where he's doing what he does best: hacking stuff. On Reddit, FrozenFroh and many others are posting clips of them discovering the sneaky dude. You can get a closer look at what he's doing in the screenshot below.
Unfortunately, he runs off without saying anything, but it looks like he's using the teleporter, maybe to get to 'World's Edge'. Could that be a new map? A new area in the current one? Respawn's not giving anything away yet.
Screens dotted around the map have changed once again, too. Last week, they started to display a progress bar showing an attempt to decrypt... something. The decryption is now complete and access has apparently been granted. Presumably Crypto fiddling around with the teleporter is related.
With Season 2 coming to a close soon, expect to see more of Crypto in the next month.