APB sets community loose on a human body

APB didn't review very well , and the developer, Realtime Worlds, has responded to that in two very distinct ways. The first way is to set about fixing the problems with the game. The other thing they're doing is to spend lots of money running a silly promotional vote-a-thon to let you customise some poor Joe. Or, in this case, some poor Josh.

Voting has finished on Stage 2 of the Human Avatar , and guess what? They've went for a silly hair style! Oh, how surprising. They've also finished voting for the 'bull ring' facial piercing, which, if you ask me, isn't as bad as spinal implants or giant hoop earrings. Here's the video:

It's like a train wreck. I can't look away! Maybe we should do this at PC Gamer. Not that we're committing or anything, but what would you like us to look like?