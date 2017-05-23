AOC's new G-Sync monitor lets you choose between higher resolution and a blazing 240 Hz refresh

Which would you rather own, a 1080p monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, or a 2560x1440 that can hit a still respectable 144Hz refresh rate? Rather than make you choose between one or the other, AOC's new Agon AG251FG can do both.

Not at the same time, of course (how would that even work?). However, this 24.5-inch TN panel lets you choose switch between faster action and a higher resolution, depending on what suits your fancy (and which game you're playing).

The monitor has a fast 1ms response time. It also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology for stutter-free gaming and to keep ghosting and motion blur to a minimum.

Being a TN panel, viewing angles aren't quite as flexible as an IPS display. In this case, AOC rates them at 170 degrees horizontal and 160 degrees vertical. Other specs include a 50,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio and 400 nits brightness.

The monitor comes with a pair of built-in 2W speakers, four USB 3.0 ports, a headphone output, and DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity.

Eteknix says the Agon AG251FG will be available in August for £519, which converts to around $674 in U.S. currency. That's a bit steep, especially for a TN panel, but perhaps worth it for such an interesting combination of features.