Anthem update introduces The Sunken Cell stronghold today

Anthem's next update, 1.1.0, is set to go live later today, introducing the new Sunken Cell stronghold, as well as other fixes and improvements that will be detailed in patch notes due to appear soon.

The game will be down for maintenance until 6 pm BST/10 am PST, and you'll be able to download the update when the servers are back up.

So what's the deal with The Sunken Cell, then? It's underground, it looks damp and maybe it's a prison? Concept art only tells us so much, but it won't be a mystery for much longer. BioWare will be showing off the new stronghold in a livestream on Twitch at 9 pm BST/ 1 pm PST, though you'll be able to play before then.

Here's the full patch notes for the 1.1.0 release:

New Features

The Sunken Cell stronghold is now available to all players who have completed the main story (critical path).

Added the ability to select contracts from the start of expedition screen rather than going to the individual contract boards in Fort Tarsis or in the Launch Bay.

Added the ability to launch a new mission from the end of expedition screen without having to return to Fort Tarsis or the Launch Bay.

Added the ability to access the Forge during Missions, Strongholds and Freeplay. You can now change your gear without having to return to Fort Tarsis or the Launch Bay!

General Notes

Added additional cortex entries to explain combo, detonator, and primer abilities.

Added new Universal Masterwork Components

Extended Sniper Magazine : Adds specialized storage for enhanced sniper rifle ammunition. Increases damage by 30% of base damage. Increases maximum magazine size of sniper rifles by a large amount.

: Adds specialized storage for enhanced sniper rifle ammunition. Increases damage by 30% of base damage. Increases maximum magazine size of sniper rifles by a large amount. Rapid Hollow Points : Adds specialized ammo storage for machine pistols and autocannons. Increases damage by 30%. Increases weak point damage of machine pistols and autocannons.

: Adds specialized ammo storage for machine pistols and autocannons. Increases damage by 30%. Increases weak point damage of machine pistols and autocannons. Extended Special Arms Magazine : Adds specialized ammo storage for heavy pistols and grenade launchers. Increases damage by 30%. Increases maximum magazine size of heavy pistols and grenade launchers by a large amount.

: Adds specialized ammo storage for heavy pistols and grenade launchers. Increases damage by 30%. Increases maximum magazine size of heavy pistols and grenade launchers by a large amount. Added primer/detonator icons in the cortex next to gear entries.

Fixed a bug where “Legendary Freelancer” Javelin challenge objectives weren’t completing correctly in the challenge journal.

Resolved an issue where players were being kicked back to Fort Tarsis when loading into quickplay missions.

Fixed a problem where the “Arcanist Loyalty 3" trophy could not granted on Playstation 4.

Fixed an issue where notifications for challenges were not appearing correctly.

Resolved an issue where after respawning, you could be downed again prior to re-loading back in fully.

Added STT (Speech-to-Text) and TTS (Text-to-Speech) on all platforms.

Gameplay balance adjustments

Masterwork weapons:

Retaliation of Garretus - Trajector Machine Pistol - Increased bonus from 200% to 400%

Rolling Carnage - Vengeance Shotgun - Increased bonus from 50% stacking 3 times, to 83.33% stacking 3 times.

The Last Stand - Mauler Autocannon - Increased bonus from 200% to 225%

Fist of Stral - Cloudburst Autocannon - Increased bonus from 10% stacking 10 times, to 16% stacking 10 times.

Unending Battle - Fulcrum Machine Pistol - Increased bonus from 110% to 135%

Death From Above - Guardian Marksman Rifle - Increased bonus from 65% to 235%

Wyvern Blitz - Deadeye Sniper Rifle - Increased bonus from 40% to 185%

Masterwork Gear:

Colossus:

Final Judgment - HE Mortar - Increased bonus from 35% to 55%

Fist of the Crucible - Flamethrower - Increased bonus from 12% *10 to 24% *10

Interceptor

Serpent’s Veil - Venom Bomb - Increased bonus from 100% to 202.5%

Ruthless Stalker - Searching Glaive - Increased bonus from 60% to 110%

Bitter Harvest - Cluster Mine - Increased bonus from 60% to 110%

Ranger

Cold Blooded - Frost Grenade - Increased bonus from 235% to 270%

Avenger’s Boon - Pulse Blast - Increased bonus from 210 % to 220%

Storm

Ponder Infinity - Lightning Strike - Increased bonus from 60% to 165%

Chaotic Rime - Frost Shards - Increased bonus from 125% to 250%

Gear

Friendly player projectiles should now be able to pass through Javelins in your squad.

Colossus’ Firewall Mortar should now more reliably spawn the Firewall effect when directly hitting enemies, sloped surfaces, or next to walls.t

Status effects/combos:

Delay between when players and creatures are frozen and when the visual effect is applied has been reduced to improve readability of the status effect.

If a player applies a status effect that already exists on a target, but the new status effect has a higher damage than the existing one, the damage will now scale to that higher value.

Players who prime targets for combos will now also see the “Combo” text when detonated by another player.

Increased the damage of the Electric status effect when applied to creatures.

Bug fixes

Creatures:

Fixed additional issues where the Titan fireball projectile attack was hitting players when they successfully dodged/evaded.

Fixed an issue where the Titan would not always use all of its available attacks.

Javelins

Adjusted environmental lightning strikes to not target javelins directly as frequently.

Fixed an issue where the predicted gear score was inaccurate if you were selecting to equip a higher tier component than was currently equipped.

Fixed a bug where the Colossus shield wouldn’t appear when deployed to other players in the squad.

Resolved several issues where status effects remained on the player far longer than the actual effect (e.g. the Frozen status effect appearing on the javelin after the effect has ended).

Fixed a bug where the Storm’s shield did not get the intended 20% damage resistance increase while hovering.

Fixed a bug where the Interceptor Ultimate attack would not chain when holding the fire button instead of holding the melee button.

Gear

Bulwark Point now properly gets duration increases from utility duration bonus inscriptions.

Fixed a bug where Interceptor melee gear was not going on cooldown when used in air.

Fixed an issue where explosive projectiles were not affecting destructible combat objects (e.g. scar bunkers).

Fixed a problem where the Storm’s Seal of the Open Mind Masterwork would incorrectly allow a player to fire 3 charges when the UI only showed 2 available.

Fixed a bug where gear recharge progress could be lost if you used a charge while additional charges were being restored.

Components

Fixed an error where the Masterwork Colossus Stock Augment had a lower base % increase than its non-Masterwork counterparts. (Increased from 5% to 35%).

Fixed the Ranger Grenadier Component text to properly display the stat value %.

Fixed a problem with the Special Arms Ammo component not properly increasing grenade launcher damage.

Status Effects / Combos

Fixed some instances where multiple players contributing to a single status effect would see incorrect floating values

Fixed an issue where you could receive a status effect from a creature attack while invulnerable.

Weapons

Fixed a problem where the Legion of Dawn rifle disappears from the forge while in the Launch Bay

Fixed a bug where ammo pick-ups weren’t restoring any ammo in the current magazine for the Devastator Sniper Rifle.

Fixed the Striker’s Balance weapon so that the weapon accuracy and projectile trajectory should be corrected when the bonus is applied.

Corrected Torrent Autocannon description text to match current functionality.

Fixed a bug where Avenging Herald was incorrectly applying its bonus damage to secondary weapons while holstered. This bonus is now only active when Avenging Herald is the active weapon.

All Devastator Sniper Rifle weakpoint hit multipliers have been corrected to a 1.75 multiplier.

Text Descriptions

Updated “Critical Damage” to “Weakpoint Damage” in any text descriptions.

Updated “Impact Dmg” to “Kinetic Dmg” in any text descriptions.

Updated “Impact Resist” to “Kinetic Resist” in any text descriptions.

Corrected formatting on the inscription values for Overheat Delay Recovery, Thruster Delay Recovery, and Weap Reload Speed so they no longer have multiple +/- values.

Removed text from the Masterwork Flamethrower which indicated that it was a detonator when it is not.

Fort Tarsis

Removed the duplicate second pistol from Argentum Tran's Sidearm case after completing the Freelancer Reputation Rewards - Level 3.

Elysian Key marker over daily challenges no longer disappears on returning to Fort Tarsis.

Fixed an issue where Yarrow’s final conversation could play too early in some scenarios.

Removed Dax from the background of a conversation where you are told she went out to get some tea.

Fixed an issue where Commander Vule left the frame during a conversation with Brin and the player.

Fixed an issue where Jarek Arnel’s arm clipped badly into the wall.

Resolved an issue where you were told that your squad was waiting on you to ready up, when it wasn’t true.

Resolved an issue where Faye wasn’t shown in a cinematic scene that she is speaking in with Haluk.

Fixed various spelling and grammatical errors in the journal and library entries.

Freeplay

Fixed an issue where targeted creatures in freeplay would lose their target icon if you flew too far away from the arena and returned.

Fixed an issue where sentinels disappeared from the Sentinel Support World Event, making it impossible to complete the event.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t progress in the Tombs of the Legionnaires quest if one member of your squad had not unlocked that quest yet.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t interact with and enter the Tomb of Artinia when you had completed the requirements to unlock it.

Picking up some collectible archives were limited to the player that interacted with them. Now all players within 100m of the player collecting the archive will automatically collect the archive as well.

Fixed an issue where turrets could spawn too far away from the world event location.

Fixed an issue where being downed in the Arcanist Korox Study world event would not reset properly when you came back.

Strongholds

Downed players are now automatically revived when the stronghold boss is defeated.

Temple of the Scar: Fixed an issue where the fog wall visual effect remained, even though it didn’t actually prevent the player from progressing.

Temple of the Scar: Fixed an issue where the player could escape the world near the waterfall.

Tyrant Mine: Prevented turrets from spawning in the second area before players were led there and the rest of the enemies had spawned in to fix an exploit.

Heart of Rage: Fixed an issue where enemies could be trapped behind a fog wall, preventing the player from progressing.

Critical Path and Legendary Missions