You know what it's like, you can spend the whole day researching and typing up stories, but this mad industry just wont give up. And if it's not the industry, it's the community. They just keep pumping out content. Relentless.

So, here's Tuesday's collection of the bits we missed and the best videos of the day. Read on to find them all.

And in office news, the team's love of all things medieval in Team Fortress 2 continued, as they spent the lunch hour beating each other senseless with broadswords, baseball bats and frying pans, all to the wonderful tune of bagpipes. Tim particularly enjoyed shooting community members in the face with his bow and arrow (yes, we're talking about you Jakk)