Apparently a game has just been released. What was it called, Bortal Doo, Wortal Zoo? No, it escapes me. Apparently it has an item shop , though, and an interactive teaser for the upcoming film, Super 8.

Battlefield 3 , now there's a game that's easy to remember. Learn all about it in our latest preview. Magicka , too, has a tendency to stick in the mind, thanks to some wonderfully insane spells.

But what else has been going on in PC gaming today? There's so much stuff it's easy to forget, which is why we've put them all in a list. You'll find it lurking below.

Today in the PC Gamer office, well, you can guess what we were playing. Portal 2 had us all giggling, but it was Tim and Owen's adventures in co-op provoked the loudest laughs. Aside from Owen's attempts to repeatedly cram himself into Tim's transport tube at the end of every level, they were a surprisingly organised team. The trouble is, Portal 2's co-op mode is packed full of hilarious ways to die, and it wasn't long before both players spent more time giggling than completing the puzzles. We can't wait to get back to it. What will you be playing this evening?