Our Friday has been dominated by conspiracy theories as we tried to figure out what would happen when Valve's countdown reached zero. Our interest gradually turned into potato obsession as the day progressed, initiating a form of spud mania that culminated in me running through the streets of Bath with a bag of potatoes in hand.
But what else has been happening in the world of PC gaming? There's only one way to find out. You know what to do.
.
- Victory Games announce they're adding a free level to Command & Conquer 4.
- PopCap games are on the grow .
- Here's a new FEAR 3 trailer .
- The latest Brink screens give us a closer look at some of the game's abilities .
- Here's some in-game footage of the new Resident Evil game
- Here's some new screenshots of The Cursed Crusade .
- Two Worlds II is getting an expansion. Pirates !
- Victoria 2 gets a patch .
- On Live is getting video sharing additions .
Today in the PC Gamer UK office:
Have a great weekend, everyone! Let us know what you'll be playing in the comments below.