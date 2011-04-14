There's an occupational hazard that comes with working at PC Gamer, and that's the chance that the first link you click on each day might just be an incredibly addictive web game that threatens to ruin your productivity for the rest of time. Today, that happened with World's Biggest Pac-Man , with its simple but epic twist on a classic formula.
We struggled past the urge to spend the rest of the day dodging ghosts and eating millions of blobs, and moved onto the news of the day, including a video of the next Minecraft update , news of incoming mod tools for Call of Duty: Black Ops , and the latest sinister twists and turns in Valve's potato ARG .
But what else has been going on in the world of PC gaming? Read on to find out, and to stand a chance of winning a copy of the original Portal.
- Eurogamer ask Guild Wars 2 devs ArenaNet how they plan to make MMOs better.
- There are now dedicated server tools available for Homefront.
- Star Wars: The Old Republic currency on sale already .
- Activision say they're really not a “big, monolithic empire that's making decisions in a dark room."
- Section 8: Prejudice has a launch trailer .
- RPS uncovers the ace looking Steamlands .
- The Humble Frozenbyte Bundle has made more than $400 thousand in a day.
- Here's a ton of footage of the upcoming Street Fighter X Tekken game.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops tops the UK all-format, all-media charts, beating James Cameron's Avatar .
- Adventure game The Next Big Thing has a demo .
- Gamasutra have chat with the top brass at PopCap about the future of the company.
Today in the PC Gamer office, I realised that I own too many copies of Portal. I have a sad, unplayed Steam copy just waiting to be gifted away. Write a good portal pun in the comments below. The best one will get the game.