There are a few ways to get off to a good start on a Monday morning. Surfing, low gravity jumping are a few of those activities, and we had them all in our look at some of the best and most bonkers Counter-Strike: Source maps .

After that we took a break with some exciting news on Mass Effect 3 , some gorgeous Portal 2 artwork and an incredible game of StarCraft 2 . After all that, we were left with a series of exciting rumours. There are whispers of new Fallout: New Vegas DLC, allusions to another Dead Rising game, and some softly spoken words on a possible Mass Effect MMO in the future. You'll find them all below, in your daily hit of PC gaming news.

Today in the office, we tried to persuade Owen that he needs to play Swat 4. We started with the fact that it's written by Bioshock's Ken Levine. "Right," he grunted, unimpressed. You can shoot men in the balls with bean bags, we said. "Okay," he said, attention piqued. You can use tazer guns on grannies, we added. His eyes lit up with wordless joy, and so Swat 4 was sold. Any other co-op games you think we should try?