Mass Effect 3 ! These were the three words going round and round our heads this morning in the aftermath of Bioware's latest info-bomb. Knowing which characters will be returning makes me even more glad that I didn't kill them off.

Moving swiftly from one awesome sci-fi universe to another, we got a longer look at Space Marine . Then returned to Dead Island for some more screenshots. Oh, and Minecraft's getting a release date.

But there's still more happening in the world of PC gaming. Don't panic. We're on the case. Just calmly proceed to the list below for today's hit of PC gaming news.

Today in the PC Gamer office: conspiracies. The Secret World trailer threatened to confirm all of our worst fears. Maybe we are all programs in a Matrix style simulation designed to keep our minds calm while machines suck the energy from our immobile bodies. We'd be perfectly fine with this, but if that's the case, where can we download Kung Fu into our brains? And why can't we FLY? Deus Ex, May Payne, do you have any favourite gaming conspiracies?