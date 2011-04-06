Valve are up to their old tricks again, teasing us with with a ton of fascinating new artwork , and sneaking even more potato-related clues into the latest trailer for Portal 2 . We'll be keeping a close eye on the evolving potato fiasco. Who knows where it'll all end?

Elsewhere today, Owen walked three feet from one part of the office to the other to take advantage of our exclusive access to Tom Francis, who talked a bit about the game he's making . We also took a close look at Dawn of War 2's Last Stand mode and did a little dance when we learned Bioware had given us free copies of Mass Effect 2 . Then, fending off a bout of dance-exhaustion, we sat down and compiled a list of everything else that's been going on in PC gaming news. Here it is.

In the office today, there was a lot of work to be done, so we decided to try and overclock Graham. Initial experiments resulted in increased pun performance and higher words per minute, but we underestimated the warming capacity of his ultra-dense beard. He overheated, and melted into a puddle on the floor of the PC Gamer office, which was nice. Can you think of any good cooling solutions for a Scottish man?