A giant potato-shaped shadow has been hanging over the news today. There are some great games on offer in Steam's potato sack sale , but it's the strange spud themed easter eggs hidden within many of the titles that have given conspiracy theorists something to get their teeth into. Can you help them crack the mystery?

Elsewhere, free updates have been breathing new life into some interesting titles. Shattered Horizon's Last Stand update adds features that many players have been asking for, and Star Trek Online's Foundry mission creation tools are brimming with potential. We've also posted previews of Brink and Deus Ex: Human Revolution , and the latest details on Max Payne 3 . There are exciting months ahead for PC gamers.

Meanwhile, here's everything else that's been happening in he world of PC gaming, including an interview with the Hawken devs, how the Witcher 2 has been influenced by Demon Souls, and DICE's comments on why they think open world games are "boring and not very popular.”

Today in the office, Tim and I have been nano-punching our way through Crysis 2. To begin with, I always went for the stealthy option, cloaking, getting behind the enemy and taking them out soundlessly one by one. Then I saw Tim using the armour mode, and the ability to go invisible suddenly seemed a bit rubbish. Now I find the nearest mounted heavy machine gun, yank it off its stand and walk very slowly through the enemy as an armoured, tank-like nano-man. Do you prefer stealth, or do you always take the noisiest option?