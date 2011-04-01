If you're a developer, today is a very bad day to be announcing anything remotely serious. That didn't stop Bethesda from releasing some lovely new Skyrim screens . THQ even announced some new Dawn of War 2: Retribution DLC .
Elsewhere, we've had some slightly less likely announcements. There's PopCap's PlayWave , Blizzard's plans to add Kinect compatibility to StarCraft 2 , and the new Minecraft stor e. The video where Duke Nukem throws poo around, though, seems to be real.
Many other real and unreal things have been happening in the world of PC gaming today, read on for daily list of news.
- Intriguing indie virus game, Viriax is out, and is free to download and play.
- Rift players haveaver 4000 years playtime in just one month. Trion Worlds are also running a recruit a friend Rift event this weekend.
- Here's the Back to the Future episode 3 trailer.
- Bethesda discuss their reasons for sticking with single player games .
- Lego? In the Caribbean? With pirates ?
- There's news of redundancies at Homefront studio Kaos, and Volition.
- Here's the first Saints Row: The Third trailer . Short but sweet.
- Here's a dev diary for the Darkness 2 .
April fools' day isn't just for PC gamers. The whole world's been at it. We entered a world of uncertainty, in which nothing we read or saw could be known for certain. What were your favourite April fools' jokes today?