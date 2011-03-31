Popular

We love free stuff here at PC Gamer, and today we wanted to share some if that lovely free-ness with you. Just for being a PC Gamer reader, you get exclusive access to the Mythos beta for the next 20-odd hours. If you don't fancy that, why not check out some of the great games in our roundup of this month's best free games ?

What's that, you wan't more free stuff? Well, how about a free list of everything that's been going on in PC gaming today?

Is free always good? If a game is free, it's still taking up precious time, and 1987 capitalist classic Wall Street taught me that TIME IS MONEY, and MONEY IS GOOD. What do you think of free-to-play games?

Tom Senior

