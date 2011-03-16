Welcome to the end of Wednesday. It has been a day of much controversy, from the claims that Ubisoft released a pirated version of their own Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood as a pre-order bonus, to creative director Sion Lenton's comments about Operation Flashpoint and military sims . There must be something in the water, because even EA got in on the action , referring to World of Warcraft's story as being like "a shopping list."

But what other controversies have been erupting in the land of PC gaming? There's only one way to find out. Below you'll find a list of everything we haven't had time to mention so far today. Enjoy!



EA tell Gamasutra that nearly 1.5 million people have signed up to participate in The Old Republic beta.



Chet Faliszek tells Eurogamer how he came to be known as "Mr. Awesome" at Valve.



Eve Online are holding a PLEX donation for victims of the Japan earthquake and tsunami.



Rocksteady talk to VG247 about some of the new features in Batman: Arkham City.



Here's another FEAR 3 trailer.



Gamespot have a new Sims Medieval trailer, narrated by Captain "Patrick Stewart" Picard.



Some members of a Hitman forum have unearthed what could be a Hitman 5 ARG .



Pro gaming greats, Dignitas are looking for a StarCraft player. Are you good enough ?



XKCD has a great idea for an FPS mod .



Today in the office Rich and I learned the hard way that millions of horses are much better than millions of weak, fleshy archers. Shogun 2 has taken over the office. Tim and Owen marshalled their horsey forces well, and in the end, not even a lot of cowardly running away and shooting over our shoulders could save our stupid, pathetic bowmen. Lesson learned: Cavalry are horse-awesome. What are your favourite RTS units of all time?