Portal 2 is just ONE MONTH AWAY!

Remember how you felt when you first played Portal? I'm talking about the special time before the internet was stuffed with cakes and cubes. Staring at your own reflection, manipulating your momentum to fly across a chasm, listening to GLaDOS in the lift...

Sometimes the most popular games are the easiest ones to forget. But it's time to get excited all over again. Portal 2 is innovative , gorgeous , and damn classy . Read our preview if you don't believe us.

And click more for today's condensed gaming links...

In more office-based news, Tim continued his Bulletstorm campaign at lunchtime whereas the rest of the team have been busy creating 8-bit versions of themselves on eightbit.me . Here's me , Tim , Graham , Rich (who refuses to pick the most appropriate hair because it's "not hipster enough") and Tom Senior.