We've been itching to let you know how good Dragon Age 2 is for ages. Now it's finally out in the US, we can tell you all about it. Check out Rich's review to find out exactly how Bioware gets it right for the sequel.

In other news, five words: Authentic. Russian. Cosmonaut. Monkey. Zombies. Remember when Call of Duty was serious game about serious men scowling at each other, beating up suspects and trying to avoid nuclear war? Black Ops is determined to lighten the mood a little, they even staged a sing song at the Berlin Wall.

When it comes to not taking yourself seriously, Saints Row is the master. Saints Row: The Third sounds as though it's going to be even barmier than it's predecessors, which can only be a good thing. Anyhow, that's enough zombie monkeying around, it's time to amass all of today's PC gaming news into one handy list.

Today in the PC Gamer office, we've been asking all the important questions. Questions like "when will Deus Ex: Human Revolution finally come out?" "Why isn't it out right now?" and "who ate all the cake?" One question stumped us more than all the others, and we're wondering if you can help. Here it is. Can a really powerful laser burn through a mirror?