Murlocs in Space! Or perhaps not. Bungie announcing that their next game will be an MMO doesn't come as a surprise, but it'll be interesting to see if they will become as iconic in the MMO space as they have been within the FPS circles.

The other huge story of the day, of course, has been Tim's look at the latest Unreal tech ; which looks fabulous. Take a look at those screenshots and be pleased that you're a PC gamer, because this stuff is going to be on PC a whole load sooner than console. You can see some grainy footage of it in action with shaky-cam-vision here .

But of course, GDC isn't the only thing happening this week. The wheels keep turning, and the news keeps flowing. You need your daily fix of short, sharp news, and we're going to give it to you. Get it all after the jump.

In local news, the night shift has just begun, and me and Owen are ready to take shipment of GDC stories from Tim in San Francisco. It's the last day of the conference, so we're all excited for any last-minute bombshells those sneaky developers might be waiting to throw. And if they do, be assured we'll have them online for your reading pleasure speedier than a rodent in a sombrero. It's been an awesome week at GDC, but it has to end somewhere.

