It's Friday! Well done everyone, we made it. Now's as good a time as any to look back at all the exciting announcements we've seen this week. We got to see the first clips of both Battlefield 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and today we even got a glimpse of Thief 4 . Then at the last minute another giant clock appeared, this time counting down to a massive Call of Duty related announcement next week.

If you think this week has been good for PC gaming news, next week is going to be spectacular. GDC is about to kick off, and Tim's out there right now, limbering up using special games journalist preparation techniques (make coffee - pour coffee - drink coffee - repeat) to prepare himself for the storm of news that's about to hit San Francisco. Be sure to keep checking PCGamer.com as the week unfolds, we'll be covering all the latest announcements right here.

Right now, though, we have this huge list of PC gaming news from around the world hanging around, and thought we'd share it with you. Read on for words on Robot Entertainment's new game, a Dr Who MMO and what Florence and the Machine have to do with Dragon Age 2.

Today in the office, Ed is dead. He found himself beaten too many times by the Shogun 2 demo's historical battle that the dishonour drove him to commit seppuku. He will be missed, until his zombie form stumbles in on Monday. Meanwhile, Tom Francis spent lunchtime testing out the new community maps for Team Fortress 2 and I sharpened my pitchfork of +1 spider skewering in preparation for the Rift headstart, all the while wondering what might be announced in the next seven days. What would you like to see at GDC next week?