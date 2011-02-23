I think we can all agree that there's nothing quite as exciting as a giant countdown , especially when our first glimpse of Skyrim is waiting at the other end. The trouble is, like with painfully slow downloads and loading bars, it's hard to tear your eyes away from the progress bar as it slowly inches closer.

Never fear, we've got plenty to distract you from those ticking seconds. How about the new Battlefield 3 trailer ? It's got guns, and army men carrying them. So far it's checking all the right boxes, but we can't wait for a more in depth look at that enormous city map. It's looking spectacular.

In other news, Ubisoft have rowed back on their always-on DRM for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood , Test Drive Unlimited 2 got patched , and Rich is obsessed with StarCraft 2. Okay, that last bit we knew already, but his quest to reach Gold League is a bit like a superhero origin story, where all the superpowers have been replaced with mad clicking skills, and the Batcave has been replaced by a dark, dark bedroom.

But so much more has been happening in the world of PC gaming. More than even our augmented titanium typing fingers can cover. Read on for everything you need to know.



Stardock's customer report has been made public on their site. It promises news on a new Sins of a Solar Empire game before the end of the year, and talks about the damage the disastrous launch of Elemental: War of Magic has done to the company.

Someone's making a browser-based version of Vib Ribbon, called Vib Riboff .

Before Half Life, Valve wanted to make a submarine game .

Oddboxx is getting a non-Steam release.

Someone has made a bowling game that's controlled by kissing .

Bethesda weren't entirely kidding when they launched the Skyrim baby contest. They've announced a prize for the competition.

Do you like the idea of Nazi Dinosaurs? The Dino D-Day beta kicks off next week.

Petroglyph announce their new game, Rise of the Immortals .

Red Faction: Armageddon release date announced .

Today in the office, Ed spent so long wondering whether to play the Shogun 2 demo or the Dragon Age 2 demo that in the end he ran out of time and sadly ate a sandwich instead. I mastered my indecision and went for Dragon Age 2, only to get stuck on the screen where you have to choose your class. Who do you think's best, mage, warrior or rogue?