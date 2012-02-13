Got problems with your life freezing and then skipping forward unpredictably like that great episode of Futurama ? No problem. All you have to do is change the structure of spacetime and apply a bit of slow motion every now and then, like the bit in that great episode of Spaced . It worked perfectly for CCP with their lag problem in Eve Online .

That's time anomalies dealt with, then. Now for the small matter of all the interesting PC gaming news that's been happening today, with the most serious links first, and the rest arranged to deliver PC gaming news at maximum intensity. Are you ready?

Eve Online. As much as I love it, I can't play it for more than a few days before getting distracted like a squirrel that's somehow gained control of a spaceship and been asked to forge a new life among the stars. But I do love space. Hmmm, quite the dilemma. Maybe I'll just go back to Star Wars: The Old Republic. What are you playing at the moment?