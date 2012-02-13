Got problems with your life freezing and then skipping forward unpredictably like that great episode of Futurama ? No problem. All you have to do is change the structure of spacetime and apply a bit of slow motion every now and then, like the bit in that great episode of Spaced . It worked perfectly for CCP with their lag problem in Eve Online .
That's time anomalies dealt with, then. Now for the small matter of all the interesting PC gaming news that's been happening today, with the most serious links first, and the rest arranged to deliver PC gaming news at maximum intensity. Are you ready?
- On Friday Gabe Newell said that hackers may have gained access to encrypted credit card data when they attacked Steam late last year. That's on Develop .
- Steam went down for a bit yesterday, too. Valve's explanation : "Our data center's uninterruptible power supplies experienced a power failure."
- Today's Dead End Thrills image is this great shot of Batman in Grand Theft Auto IV .
- The freshly launched Hookshot have had a chat with Tim Schafer about making a million bucks on Kickstarter.
- Richard Cobbett takes a look at interactive Oblivion webcomic, Prequel on RPS.
- Mass Effect 3 has gone gold .
- It looks like Sins of a Solar Empire devs, IronClad, are about to reveal something new .
- Blue's News note that version 2.0 of the terrific iCEnhancer mod for Grand Theft Auto IV is out now.
- A Guinness World Record poll places Call of Duty: Black Ops as the best game ending ever. Portal is at 7.
- MCV mention that Lucasarts have agreed to license another decade of LEGO Star Wars games.
Eve Online. As much as I love it, I can't play it for more than a few days before getting distracted like a squirrel that's somehow gained control of a spaceship and been asked to forge a new life among the stars. But I do love space. Hmmm, quite the dilemma. Maybe I'll just go back to Star Wars: The Old Republic. What are you playing at the moment?