It's Friday! We made it! Congratulations all round. Well done us, well done you. Yes, even you. We all deserve a pat on the back and a nice long sit down with a great PC game. There's plenty to choose from but I can't stop thinking about what's just around the corner. Namely, Mass Effect 3. Because Bioware threw out six trailers in a day and all can think of is what it would be like to be a Volus.

Hmm, what's that? Why is there a picture of Finn and Jake from Adventure Time at the top of this post? Oh, no reason, except the one at the top of today's list of newsy links.

Adventure Time fans represent! No idea what Adventure Time is? There's a link at the top that leads to the pilot, there's several series after that. Adventure Time would make a great game, but what sort of game should it be?