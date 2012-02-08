Ships in space! They're fantastic. They're even better when they're gliding over a planet just as the sun is coming up over its great curved horizon. Today's Dead End Thrills shot is from Star Trek Online. A fine looking game made even finer with the aid of a photographic eye and some technical tweaks and twizzles. But which is better looking, The Enterprise, or the Normandy from Mass Effect?
That's a tough one. Better spend some time arranging some links to other things that have been happening in PC gaming today while I ponder. Here we go.
- Holy moly, someone has built Kalimdor in Minecraft .
- The Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition is out now.
- Thief 2 has arrived on Good Old Games .
- This study suggests that the gaming population of the US has tripled in the last three years.
- Fancy watching the devs play Naval War: Arctic Circle live in an hour or so? RPS point the way.
- Browser based 3D engine Unity is being built into Smart TVs, report Gamasutra .
- CVG discover that Bioshock Infinite will get 3D support.
- RPG/RTS hybrid Star Prospector gets a demo .
Enterprise or Normandy? Or is there some better starship out there that I haven't even considered?