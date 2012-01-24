Do you play Facebook games? It's alarming to think that something players have invested time and money in can be suddenly wiped out, but of course that's true of any online game, from Facebook games like Baking Life to long-running MMOs like Star Wars Galaxies .
But whatever happens, And in other PC gaming news... will never die! Apart from that bit over Christmas when it died because we were all on holiday. The heat death of the universe may also prove a small barrier in the long term, but for now the fort is secure. As such, here's todays list of links, including rumours of a Ninja Turtles game from Rocksteady.
- Origin is expanding . 11 publishers have signed up to sell their games through EA's digital download service.
- Rock Paper Shotgun have absolutely had enough of savegames going to different places on our hard drives. STOP IT , they say, here's how it should be done .
- The last batch of World of Warcraft server blades are up for charity auction.
- VG247 have quotes fron Splash Damage promising new games this year.
- Rumour has it that Microsoft will be dropping MS points in favour of ordinary money by the end of the year. That'd be nice.
- Here's a new trailer for Red Orchestra 2's upcoming expansion, Rising Storm.
- Gamasutra mention that Indie Royale will be releasing smaller lightning packs between their bigger bundles.
- There's a rumour circling that Batman: Arkham City creators Rocksteady are working on a Ninja Turtles game , which is a thinly veiled excuse to ask you who is your favourite turtle?
D'oh I got to the question before the sign off paragraph. But really, who is your favourite turtle? Don't say Master Splinter, that's cheating, he's not one of them. He's a bipedal rat mutated by toxic sludge, which raises another question. Why do the turtles unquestioningly indulge his quest for revenge? HMMM.