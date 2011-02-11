What a great month for the number 2. Total War: Shogun 2 and Dragon Age 2 are both on the horizon. Not to brag, but we've completed both of them and they're superb. Like, incredi-good. They're both reviewed in the latest issues of PC Gamer UK and PC Gamer US too.

But PC gaming isn't just about sequels. Yesterday we mentioned Homefront and Bulletstorm; two new IPs that are taking very different approaches to the shooter genre. Then there's the games that sound new, but are actually strangely familiar, like Dungeons .

Which do you prefer? Do you long for new IPs, or would you be happy to play sequels for the remainder of your gaming life? Let us know in the comments, and click more for today's bonus links.

In office news, Tom, Graham and Tom Senior spend lunch playing DOW: Retribution's Last Stand mode while Tim and I made important leaps for Zerg-Terran relations by winning two games of Starcraft. Overall, it was a positive lunch.

Have a great weekend everyone, and keep an eye on the site for some a new weekly feature on Sunday. Let us know what you're going to be playing too. We're off to a cider festival on Saturday. I predict my wins/losses ratio taking a dive when I return.