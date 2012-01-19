Were games harder in 1999? Bioshock Infinite's 1999 mode will offer a hardcore alternative to the standard single player campaign. An interesting addition to a game we're already rather excited about. A better question might be "were games weirder in 1999?" Thanks to modders, that's a tougher one to answer. The video above shows the hilarious but somehow incredibly disturbing My Little Pony mod for Skyrim. Tony thinks the pony should breathe deadly rainbows instead of fire, and he's right.

Some Star Wars: The Old Republic players are facing a different problem. Like the inhabitants of Hotel California, they can log out any time they like, but they can never leave. Hopefully the problem will be fixed soon. Meanwhile, here's a list of things that have been happening in PC gaming today, including good news for Trion Worlds, Space Marine players and Skyrim modders.

As always, if you've found anything interesting you'd like to share, let us know in the comments. Now I'm off to play a bit of Battlefield 3. What will you be playing tonight?