Did you hear? The Humble Indie Bundle made a million in a day! It's really heartwarming to see indie developers being so hugely successful. It makes us wonder what the next bundle would contain. How about it readers? If you were putting together a bundle, what would you want to see included?

Check inside for a bundle of reasonably priced PC gaming news.



The X3 - Albion Prelude expansion is now on Steam



So has Demigod .



The Quietus talks about the 'gamification' of music.



VG247 have spotted an interactive Need for Speed world trailer.



Eurogamer ponder if The Old Republic might be the last of the subscription MMO era.



What are your dream bundle picks readers?