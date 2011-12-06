Tis the season for announcing things apparently, with Epic, Bioware and THQ announcing new games in the near future. Are Bioware really making a new Command and Conquer game ? Will we get make dialogue choices, fall the the Nod side and punch Kane in the face for his snide insinuations? Those questions will finally be answered this weekend. I for one can't wait.

Check inside for a selection of tesla powered PC gaming news.



Scientific American talks about how Starcraft 2 is teaching us about multitasking.



Cadred take a look at the differences in Counter Strike: Global Offensive from an e-sports perspective.



Eurogamer have some details on Obsidians South Park RPG.



VG247 say The Darkness 2 will have four player co-op.



The developers of Prototype 2 talk to Official Playstation Magazine about protaganist James Heller's race.



What do you think the new games will be readers? Let the rampant speculation commence!