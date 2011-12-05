[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/B2sXWsIMSvM[/embed]

So a Battlefield 3 patch is on the way, and it will finally nerf those searing doombeams they call 'tactical lights'. Now seems like a great time to jump back into the war, so to get you all in the mood here's a video of the amazing things the Battlefield 3 community has gotten up to. I think my favourite is the guy who snipes the pilot out of a helicopter and then jumps into it before it lands. Now feel humbled, because you will never be that good.

Check inside for a selection of manshooting skydiving PC gaming news.



What's the coolest thing you've pulled off in Battlefield readers?