Woo! A Battlefield 3 patch ! I'm hoping it fixes my current problem, where I drop through the floor and crash out of the game after playing for around 30 minutes. On the other hand I was also planning to spend tonight testing out some Skyrim mods to update our post, or check out the co-op in Saints Row 3, or try this Batman: Arkham City Onlive demo ... Arrrgh! Bloody November! How am I supposed to decide which of these games to play? How is anyone?

Okay readers, I'm turning this one over to you. Which game should I play tonight?

NB: If you pick a train simulator, I will kill your family.