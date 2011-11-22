Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

Batmanthumb

Woo! A Battlefield 3 patch ! I'm hoping it fixes my current problem, where I drop through the floor and crash out of the game after playing for around 30 minutes. On the other hand I was also planning to spend tonight testing out some Skyrim mods to update our post, or check out the co-op in Saints Row 3, or try this Batman: Arkham City Onlive demo ... Arrrgh! Bloody November! How am I supposed to decide which of these games to play? How is anyone?

Check inside by a selection of indecisive, dithering PC gaming news.

Okay readers, I'm turning this one over to you. Which game should I play tonight?

NB: If you pick a train simulator, I will kill your family.

