As you made have heard, some obscure indie game called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released today, sadly Activision sent us an Xbox 360 copy by mistake . Ooops! Our thumbnail comes courtesy of Redditor Sentinull's succinct description of the whole affair.

Thankfully Graham can confirm for us that the PC version does actually exist, and even recorded his Modern Warfare 3 first impressions for you in advance. Consider it the teaser trailer for the eventual review. He's running through the single player now, but he'll be back into multiplayer tomorrow. If you see him, shoot him in the back for me. Cheers.

CVG go to the Modern Warfare 3 London launch to see how much the attending celebrities actually know about the game. I have no idea who any of these people are.



Massively say the DC Universe Online playerbase has a grown a whopping 1000% since going free to play.



Game and Amazon tell Eurogamer that Modern Warfare 3 is their most pre-ordered game ever.



BF3Blog say PETA have attacked Battlefield 3's over an 'animal cruelty' regarding a scene with a rat.



Valve talk to CVG about cross platform gaming.



DSO Gaming say Take On Helicopters has a novel defence against piracy.



Did you buy Modern Warfare? If so, what did you think?