Robin! Some people think Robin is lame, but they are wrong . Robin is cool, especially Tim Drake (although I must confess to a weakness for the spiteful snarkyness of Damien Wayne too) and it's nice to see the Batman: Arkham City Robin trailer showing just that. Even if it did do so with a really silly voice over.

I was a little worried I'd miss out on his antics due to pre-order awkwardness, but as we now know Arkham City's Robin will be available as DLC at a later date . Huzzah! No seriously, he's cool! It's the cape. Chicks dig the cape.

Check inside for a selection of bright red and green and yet still cool PC gaming news.



And here's their first news link! Todd Howard tells Official Playstation Magazine that Skyrim could make you live with the children of the people you kill. That's pretty damn twisted.



Eurogamer say Fate of the Fortress, the new DC Universe Online update, is now live.



SpaceChem has been added to the Humble Indie Bundle .



Crytek tell Edge they're 'investigating' flash support for CryEngine.



Ubisoft tell Eurogamer that they're going to move away from making an Assassin's Creed game every year.



What do we think readers, Robin, lame or cool?

PS: I will totally give a free game to the first reader who correctly identify which comic I got 'chicks dig the cape' from.