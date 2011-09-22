"Get down on floor!"

Oh dear, it seems Tom has been a little too inspired by those Payday: The Heist screens and decided to stage a burglary of his own. Now he's wearing a disturbing clown mask and trying to take Graham's Diablo 3 beta codes at gunpoint. The police have been called in, but he's taken Owen hostage and is trying to trade him for freedom.

Check inside for a selection of armed and dangerous PC gaming news.



CVG are reporting that Game will sell OnLive in their stores, the first retailer in the world to do so.



Massively interview CCP's Shane Defreest about World of Darkness .



RockPaperShotgun let us know Global Agenda's Recursive Colony update is live.



DICE's Karl Magnus Troedsson explains to Eurogamer why there's no commander in Battlefield 3.



VG247 have a new version of the Max Payne 3 trailer with pop ups pointing out interesting details.



We're all excited about pulling off an armed blag* in Payday readers, how about you?

*Translation for foreigners, successfully performing an armed robbery.