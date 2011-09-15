Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

Reddit points us to this fantastic video, a recreation of the first Skyrim trailer in Team Fortress 2, starring the Heavy as the dragonborn and the Pyro as a dragon. I particularly like the ending, where the glowing magical aura is simulated by hidden medics and soldier firing laser beams.

Check inside for a selection of dragon punching PC gaming news.

What games would you recreate in TF2 readers?

See comments