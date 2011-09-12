This lunchtime, Owen and Rich decided to try out the Space Marine multiplayer, including customising their marines, bringing back strong memories of tabletop gaming.

"You're an Ultramarine! Ultramarines are boring!" shouted Rich.

"No I'm not! I'm a Dark Angel." cried Owen.

"You're blue!" sneered Rich.

"I'm green!" claimed Owen.

"Rich, are you colour blind?" I interjected.

"Er...maybe." He conceded.

The New York Times talks tax breaks for game companies.



Eurogamer claim EA are offering refunds on Tiger Woods 2012 PC after a fan backlash.



CVG report that Football Manager 2012 will be out on October 21st.



Eurogamer report that the newest Age of Conan expansion, The Savage Coast of Turan, is out.



Joystiq say that a mac version of Deus Ex: Human Revolution will be out at the end of the year.



RockPaperShotgun asks Valve's Erik Johnson if 'normal human beings' can play DOTA 2.



BluesNews reveal the new expansion for Gratuitous Space Battles, the Parasites.



What do you think of Owen's choice of Chapter? What's your fave Space Marine colour scheme?