The AI in Deus Ex can be can be adorably stupid at times, much like the original game. Tom actually mentioned building a box fort in his Deus Ex: Human Revolution Review and here Redditor TheExplosiveAmerican shows us how it's done. Truly he is a master of stealth.
Check inside for a selection of cunningly concealed PC gaming news.
- Elite co-creator David Braben was on BBC Radio Four this morning, talking about patents. Click the link to hear the show.
- Here's a trailer for the Battlefield 3 Physical Warfare pack .
- Ultima 4 is available for free on Good Old Games .
- Some folks at WellPlayed are making a Starcraft 2 e-sports documentary.
- Eurogamer report that the DC Universe Online Green Lantern DLC will be free.
- World of Tanks has released the details of its 6.7 update, including a Chinese premium tank and a new German scout tank.
See you again on Monday readers! But before then, answer me this: Which game has the best stealth?