Popular

And in other PC gaming news...

By

The release of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, has come with a rash of funny Adam Jensen videos much like its predecessor's famous Electronic Old Men , and we'll be bringing you one every day this week. Did you upgrade your groove aug to maximum? I know I did, and so did the maker of this video, which shows Adam Jensen busting moves that put even Commander Shepard to shame.

Check inside for a collection of carefully choreographed news.

  • The World of Warcraft 4.22 patch is out, and here are the official patch notes.

  • Eurogamer say leaked gameplay footage shows Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have 32 player multiplayer.

  • Telltale have some new footage from Jurassic Park: The Game.

  • Kotaku say the next Duke Nukem game will be revealed soon.

  • Hard Reset is available for pre-order on Steam, which will be released on the 13th of September.

  • CVG report that the Dead Island prequel comic is now available online.

  • RockPaperShotgun have some new footage of Overgrowth.

Readers! Who is the best dancer in games? Tell me! I demand it!

See comments