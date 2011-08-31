The release of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, has come with a rash of funny Adam Jensen videos much like its predecessor's famous Electronic Old Men , and we'll be bringing you one every day this week. Did you upgrade your groove aug to maximum? I know I did, and so did the maker of this video, which shows Adam Jensen busting moves that put even Commander Shepard to shame.

Check inside for a collection of carefully choreographed news.



The World of Warcraft 4.22 patch is out, and here are the official patch notes.



Eurogamer say leaked gameplay footage shows Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have 32 player multiplayer.



Telltale have some new footage from Jurassic Park: The Game.



Kotaku say the next Duke Nukem game will be revealed soon.



Hard Reset is available for pre-order on Steam, which will be released on the 13th of September.



CVG report that the Dead Island prequel comic is now available online.



RockPaperShotgun have some new footage of Overgrowth.



Readers! Who is the best dancer in games? Tell me! I demand it!