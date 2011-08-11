WAAAAGGGHHH!

Today in da PC Gamer Offiz, dis Space Marine dev diary made uz get all Orky like. We'z been taken over by da power of da waagh! Warboss Tim Edwadz keeps tellin us to make da wordz, but we'd raver be fightin, cuz fightin's what Orkz does best! Rich an Owen iz havin a squig eatin competition, Mekboy Tom Francis iz trying to make his shooter even shootier (cuz e iz ded smart like dat) and I iz paintin me PC red, cuz we all knows red wunz guz faster!

Sum newz about dat PC gamin lark is inside.

Ahem. Sorry about that, don't know what came over me.



If you pre-order Prototype 2 you could be an NPC in the game, according to Joystiq . Then you can eat yourself and become yourself. Lovely.



Runic Games' Max Shaefer talks to IncGamers about why Torchlight 2 doesn't have real money transfers and always online DRM.



Massively has new screens of Lord of the Rings Online: Rise of Isengard.



Eurogamer cover the rumour that Starbreeze will announce a Syndicate reboot at Gamescom.



Information about Jonathan Blow's The Witness is trickling out. Heavy Eggs collects the details.



Randy Pitchford talks to Game Informer about Borderlands 2.



Joystiq spot that the Binding of Isaac Steam page is up, citing a September release and a $5 price tag.



Massively reports that World of Tanks now has 5 million registered players.



Now that things are back to normal, tell us if any of you ever played Warhammer or Warhammer 40k? I played Orks because I loved the vehicles and Tom Senior played Eldar because he is a massive space jessie. How about you?